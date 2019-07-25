Iowa father wants answers after missing son's body found in closed supermarket

A Council Bluffs family wants answers on how their son died.

Courtesy: WOWT-TV

Larry Murillo-Moncada's father said he's still struggling with the news. He wants to know how his son's body stayed inside an abandoned supermarket potentially for years.

Victor Murillo remembers the cold November night in 2009 when his son Larry disappeared. He says his wife and another friend got up early that morning to find him, but they never picked up a trace as if the earth had swallowed him whole.

Murillo called Council Bluffs police for help and told them what he thinks happened the night before.

"It was during a snowstorm. They believe that he was maybe off his prescription medication - he wasn't in the right frame of mind," said Sgt. Brandon Danielson with the Council Bluff Police Department.

Almost 10 years later, detectives say Larry Murillo-Moncada's body was inside the abandoned building, a former 'No Frills' grocery store where he used to work.

Police said a DNA match confirmed it was him.

Murillo says his head is still spinning, finding out it was his son after so many years, and still feeling unimaginable pain.

Investigators believe it was an accident. They think Murillo-Moncada climbed into a cooler inside, then fell into an 18-inch gap, becoming trapped.

"One of the managers back in 2010, said that it wasn't uncommon for employees to come in and out of the place unnoticed, so nobody really questioned if somebody was there," said Sgt. Danielson.

Murillo says that's the question that still haunts him.

Murillo said his family is working to fil the necessary paperwork to bring his son's body back home.