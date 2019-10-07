Iowa farmers expected to benefit from trade deal with Japan

The Trump administration signed a new U.S. trade agreement with Japan on Monday, and the deal is expected to restore some benefits U.S. farmers lost when the president pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership during his first week in office.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during their Japan Visit, Photo Date: November 6, 2017 (Photo: The White House / MGN)

Under the agreement, the Office for the United States Trade Representative said 90 percent of U.S. food and agriculture products that Japan imports will either not be taxed entirely or will have limited tariffs. Tariffs for sweet corn will be immediately eliminated, and the process to get rid of tariffs will begin on products that include processed pork, poultry, and eggs among others.

Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg was in Washington for the signing of the agreement.

"It means that we're going to be able to sell more of our products in Japan, beef products, pork products, even ethanol," Gregg said.

Japan is Iowa's third-largest importer of goods. Iowa exported nearly $1 billion worth of goods to Japan in 2018 alone. The Governor's office reports that comes out to nearly $500 million in corn products, $370 million in pork, and $135 million in beef. Iowa only exported more goods to Canada and Mexico.

The U.S. has a $58 billion trade deficit with Japan.

The country will keep a 2.5% existing tariff on Japanese vehicles. President Trump has said work will continue on a more comprehensive agreement.