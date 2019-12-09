Iowa farmers are seeing a Christmas tree shortage. Here's why:

Christmas tree farmers in Iowa say a drought in the Midwest a few years ago is a possible explanation for a tree shortage this year.

Christmas trees take about seven years to grow. Farmers say they are now feeling the impact of the lack of rain a few years ago, reports station KCCI.

It's also impacting the height of the trees. This year, trees are about 6 to 8 feet tall.

Experts say the price is also higher this year because there are fewer trees.

