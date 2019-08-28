Iowa farmers are reaching a breaking point

This year continues to be a very challenging one for Iowa's farmers.

Iowa farmers are at a breaking point

The year started with late snows and heavy rain forcing planting later in the season. Tariffs continue to impact the crop markets, and, this week, the Environmental Protection Agency announced 31 waivers for 31 oil refineries exempting them from having to blend ethanol in its product.

The Iowa Corn Growers Association made this statement: “Agriculture is in one hell of a bad situation right now. The government put us in this situation, and they need to help us get out of it.”

Jim Greif, the president of the association, said farmers have lost 1 billion bushels of sales nationwide. He said that amounts to around $3 billion.

Greif started his role as president this week. He said the statement was bold, but he would have liked to have gone further.

“Farmers, as a rule, are pretty conservative and complacent,” Greif said. “We don’t like to get in everybody’s face like some groups do. We tend to be more reserved, but it’s beyond the breaking point.”

Greif said the EPA is breaking the law by allowing the waivers, pointing out that oil companies are required by law to blend ethanol in their product.