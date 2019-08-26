Iowa farmers anxiously await end to trade war with China

Farmers in Iowa have felt some of the biggest impacts of the ongoing trade war with China.

A rural Iowa farm field on Monday, August 26, 2019. (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

On Monday, at the G-7 summit in France, President Trump said China is ready to re-start negotiations on trade. Some of those farmers tell TV9 they hope President Trump is serious about claims that talks will begin soon.

For more than a year now, President Trump has exchanged the implementation of tariffs with China on billions of dollars worth of goods. The latest came late last week when President Trump tacked an extra five percent tariff on about $550 billion in Chinese products.

The fields were a bit too wet to work in on Monday for Denny Sejkora.

Instead, he spent part of the morning inside, and that included monitoring the latest developments with the U.S. trade war with China.

"I thought it would be over long before now," Sejkora said.

Sejkora calls himself the eternal optimist and hopes a deal is reached soon. He said markets are lower this year, which is concerning to his family. They have more than 400 acres of corn and soybean plans.

"With the crazy weather we've had, and the severe impact on planting and growing season, we would see a lot higher prices impact in the market I'm sure if we didn't have all these trade issues," Sejkora said.

This, as the farm is still feeling the impacts from last year, also due to the trade war. China buys about 40 percent of the U.S. soybean crop. The percentage is even higher in Iowa, possibly 60 percent or more.

"We generally harvest the crop and store it and market it in the following year," Sejkora said. "Other folks that market crop earlier in the year may not have been impacted as much as we were. But I figured it was going to be a little bump in the road and I was wrong."

The trade war impacts each farm in different ways. As a general rule, Sejkora said the more debt a farm has translates to more concern.

He hopes, whenever a deal is reached, it'll be better for farmers in the long term.

"Like I said I'm the eternal optimist. If I wasn't I would have called the auctioneer a long time ago," Sejkora said.