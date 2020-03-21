Iowa families delaying funerals due to coronavirus

Funerals homes across Iowa are dealing with the effects of the coronavirus.

Several funeral homes says families of the recently deceased have been pushing back funeral services. This after govenor Kim Reynolds recommended gatherings limit attendance to no more than 10 people.

One funeral home in Sioux City believes several families are waiting until larger services are allowed once again.

"Initially they're kind of upset, but then they realize that this is for the good of their family as well as the rest of the community. There's elderly people that are family members that they have, and they don't want to expose them to the illnesses either," said Dale Meyer with Meyer Brothers Funeral Home.

The funeral home's staff is making changes to their routine. Staff started conducting meetings online using video chat.