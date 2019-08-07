Iowa extends AD Gary Barta through 2024

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta has agreed to a three-year contract extension.

The school announced Wednesday that Barta, who has been with the Hawkeyes since 2006, is now signed through 2024. Barta will earn a salary of $650,000 a year with deferred compensation that will bring his total up to $1 million in 2020-21.

Barta is responsible for hiring basketball coach Fran McCaffery and retaining longtime football coach Kirk Ferentz and women's basketball coach Lida Bluder, who led Iowa to the Elite Eight in March. But the school also settled a pair of lawsuits totaling $6.5 million two years ago in the wake of Barta's dismissal of field hockey coach Tracey Griesbaum.

