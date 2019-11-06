Iowa elections yield 'quirky' results in some races

With hundreds of races across the state, some were bound to be a little more unusual than others.

If you ever needed proof that every vote matters, the results in Elk Run Heights should be sufficient. The race for mayor between Kristi Lundy and Tim Swope is tied with each candidate receiving 130 votes.

Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder said there is still one uncounted absentee ballot they are waiting to receive in that election. If the ballot was sent on time, it could determine who the next mayor will be. It has to arrive to the auditor's office by Tuesday at noon.

If that last ballot is for someone other than Lundy or Swope, the Board of Supervisors may have to vote to break the tie to determine the next mayor. Either mayoral candidate can also call for a recount but they have to make that request by November 15th.

In Richland, a small town in Keokuk County, there were 11 candidates who ran for five city council seats. Among the winners in Richland was Alisa Tolle, who received the least amount votes in order to win a seat with 74 votes. Tolle beat out the next closest candidate by just five votes.

In Bellevue, Tom and Tim Roth were elected to the city council. The Roths are brothers. To put it another way, 33 percent of the members for the Bellevue City Council will have the same mom.

In Monticello, two distant family members ran against one another for a city council seat. Candidate Steve Hanken says he lost the election to his first cousin once removed Brenda Hanken.