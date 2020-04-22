Iowa election chief urges voting by mail in wake of outbreak

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is urging residents to avoid gathering at polling places for the June 2 primary election and instead vote by mail.

The absentee voting period for mailed primary ballots begins Thursday. Pate said in a news release Wednesday that voting from home is the safest way to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Pate is sending absentee ballot request forms to every active registered voter in the state. The form should arrive in residents’ mailboxes next week and will include pre-paid postage for returning it to county auditors' offices. Requests must be received by 5 p.m. on May 22.