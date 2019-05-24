Iowa dog's naps worry people passing by

A dog in Muscatine is making people passing by worry he is dead.

Hudson the Husky takes a nap in front of his owner's auto repair shop in Muscatine, Iowa (CNN Van Video)

Hudson, a Husky, likes to sun bathe in the driveway in front of Rick's Automotive. At a quick glance, he looks like he might be dead.

"My wife and I, we're dog people. So I thought oh, what's going on with that dog?" asks a concerned customer. "I had second thoughts like well, maybe I better make sure he's okay."

Dog dad and mechanic Dustin Trimble says he has to ease concerns like that a lot.

"He's not dead. He's just sleeping. He likes the sun," says Trimble.

Everyday Dustin's here, Hudson's here, too.

"He might have a little bit of a following, I guess," says Trimble.

And here come the questions.

"No, I don't think he's dead," says Wilson.

He's just Hudson, the laziest billboard in town.