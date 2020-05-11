Iowa doctor returns home after being stuck overseas for two months

A doctor with Unity Point Health is back home in Iowa after being stuck overseas for nearly two months.

Dr. Ola Khraiwesh and her family flew to the country of Jordan back in March 2020 for a wedding.

The plan was to stay for two weeks, but one day after their arrival, the country, and its airports were shut down.

They ended up having to stay for 56 days. Despite the delays, Dr. Khraiwesh could still see her patients using UnityPoint’s telemedicine program.

"Every day I was able to see my patients," Dr. Khraiwesh said. "We didn't cancel any day because of technical issues. It was like a delay of maybe one or two hours because I was like literally the first one who tried so problems are expected. But it went smoother than what I thought."

One of the biggest challenges was the 8-hour time difference. Dr. Khraiwesh would often start her shifts in the middle of the afternoon and go until well after midnight.

