Iowa man, woman accused of locking 8-year-old child in small space enter guilty pleas

An Ackley couple accused of locking an 8-year-old in a confined space behind basement stairs in 2017 has entered guilty pleas.

Authorities said the two kept the boy in the locked area behind the stairs as punishment and withheld bathroom breaks.

The child's father, Alex Shadlow, 30, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, which carries a life prison sentence without parole as well as child endangerment which is punishable by up to 50 years in prison.

On Monday, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Shadlow pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of third-degree kidnapping, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of child endangerment causing serious injury which carry 10 years each.

Traci Tyler, 40, Shadlow's girlfriend was acquitted of first-degree kidnapping in February but faced three other counts of child endangerment. She pleaded guilty and also faces up to 30 years in prison.

The Courier reports sentencing will be at a later date.

As part of the pleas, the couple admitted they confined the boy for at least 30 nights.