Iowa could see negative economic impacts of surrounding states raising minimum wage

In 2020, the minimum wage will go up in nearly half of the states in the country, but Iowa is not on that list.

Twenty states will raise minimum wages starting on New Year's Day. Another four states have plans to do the same later in the year.

In the Midwest, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and South Dakota will all raise wages. This is causing a few people in Iowa to have concerns about retaining and attracting workers.

Alicia Beck owns Health Hut in Cedar Rapids. She would like to expand the business in Czech Village.

“Hopefully in the coming years we'll be able to hire some more,” Beck said.

Beck said hiring is a challenge.

"I mean you can find someone who is good and wonderful but then they might have plans in a couple months," Beck said.

It's a trend happening across eastern Iowa. Linn County Supervisor Ben Rogers said it could be due to wages.

"Iowa is slipping further and further behind other states," Rogers said.

Rogers has fought for a higher minimum wage for years. Back in 2017, he proposed three annual $1 increases to the minimum wage. That would have made the minimum wage $10.25 per hour by now. The state legislature denied it, and actually passed a law that bans city and county governments from creating their own minimum wages.

On Tuesday, Rogers said the current minimum wage at $7.25 per hour is too low. He said too many families living on constrained incomes.

"They are one car repair away from draining out their savings account or their checking account. So they might be employed but they're not getting ahead,” Rogers said.

Rogers believes this will have further economic impacts, as workers might go across the Iowa border for employment. And Iowa could become known for low wages, even if that's not always true.

"Our store, we pay more than the minimum wage,” Beck said.

Beck said employees will still leave for other jobs, sometimes outside of the area. So, for now, Health Hut operates with just a three-person crew.

Critics of raising the minimum wage said the result could be fewer jobs. There's been no indication that lawmakers will discuss raising the state minimum wage in the next legislative session.