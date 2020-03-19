Iowa college students on spring break in Florida leaving early and will self quarantine

Hundreds of spring breakers from the state of Iowa are cutting their spring break vacations short and are heading back to Iowa.

Iowa State student Allie Hoskins, of Marion, and her college friends were enjoying their time on the beaches in Florida and expected to head to Universal Studios on Wednesday.

Universal Studios closed, along with their resort, in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, so they decided to head home several days early.

"We decided to head back early because of the situation has multiplied and it has gone so much faster then we expected," Hoskins said. "There was more cases in Florida as of yesterday. It intensified much faster than we anticipated. We are just going to cut our losses and go home early. It's not worth it to get it and spread the virus. It's also not worth it because there will be nothing for us to do."

Allie and her friends are going to self-quarantine when they get back to Ames.

"So we are not planning on seeing our families. I'm going to go straight to Ames and go right to my apartment and minimize contact with human people as much as possible for the next 14 days. People who are coming from the south are going to quarantine themselves when they come back." Hoskins said.