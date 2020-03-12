Iowa charities taking action due to coronavirus outbreak

Fear over the spread of the coronavirus has led to cancellations or postponements of several planned upcoming events for charities in eastern Iowa.

On Wednesday, officials with Linn County Public Health said they would not recommend people change their daily plans over coronavirus concerns. Despite the advice, some organizations are still choosing to take action, telling TV9 they don't want to take any chances.

Allen Stekl, a board a member for the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight, says his non-profit has postponed a flight that was scheduled to take off in April because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Our number one priority is the health of our veterans and also their well-being," said Stekl.

Stekl says the decision to postpone the flight was made by their national office, something he thinks was the right call because most of the veterans they serve are older Americans. Health officials have warned older adults could face serious health consequences should they contract the disease.

Stekl says he and other organizers are in the process of working with the company they hired to host the flight to make sure they don't lose any funds because of the move. He thinks they will be able to work out a deal.

Lexi Konig with Make a Wish Iowa says her organization has also decided to take action because of the coronavirus. In their case, that means moving their upcoming Cedar Rapids Gala online.

"Make a Wish America has been monitoring guidance from national and international organizations," said Konig.

The gala allows participants to bid on items and it usually raises tens of thousands of dollars for the group. Konig says she is optimistic donations will still be strong even though people won't have an in-person event to go to.

"We're hoping for the best," said Konig.

Konig says people can check their Facebook page for more information on how to participate in their event online.

The Arc of East Central Iowa has also announced they're canceling their March 14th Arc March over coronavirus concerns.