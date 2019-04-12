Iowa casino planning to build sportsbook, anticipating legalized gambling in Iowa

Even as Iowa lawmakers debate legalizing sports gambling in the state, at least one casino is preparing to build a sportsbook.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission is scheduled to discuss two contracts next week to allow Catfish Bend Casino in Burlington to design and build a sportsbook. The contracts include one with Minnesota-based Design Wise to design and build a sportsbook as well as an agreement with New Jersey-based PointsBet LLC to operate it. Points Bet already operates an online casino.

Catfish Bend administration declined to comment on the issue until after the IRGC meeting next week.

The Iowa legislature has two versions of bills to legalize sports gambling, following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year striking down a federal ban on it. Several states have already enacted laws allowing sports gambling.

