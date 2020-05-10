Iowa campgrounds reopen with restrictions still in place

For the first time in more than a month, Iowa’s campgrounds were reopened this weekend for short-term camping.

A camper sits at Squaw Creek Park in Marion on May 10, 2020, after the park reopened for short-term campsites. (Mary Green/KCRG)

Among the campers at Squaw Creek Park in Marion was seven-year-old Abel Frye of Cedar Rapids, who was there with his family and dog, Zoey.

“We camp, like, maybe, I don’t know, 100 times a year,” Frye said.

Matt Zimmerman of Marion said that number is probably closer to 14 trips a year. His family and Frye’s camp together often, traveling around Iowa to visit its various parks.

Zimmerman said they snuck in a few trips before Gov. Kim Reynolds temporarily closed the grounds in April, though they remained open to long-term and permanent campers.

“It was tough,” Zimmerman said. “Fortunately for me, I was able to do it a little redneck style and put the camper in the driveway, and we camped in our driveway for a couple weeks.”

Needless to say, Zimmerman was excited to be able to camp somewhere outside his driveway.

“We treated it as Black Friday,” he said. “My wife and her girlfriend were out here when the park opened in order to get our spots.”

Once they arrived, Zimmerman said Squaw Creek was less crowded than he expected, which he attributed, in part, to colder, windy weather this weekend.

Though campsites are back open, there are some restrictions still in place. Shower houses with restrooms remain closed, and there can’t be any more than six people at a single campsite. No visitors are allowed at campsites unless they’re staying in the park as well. Campers are also required to follow social distancing guidelines.

For Zimmerman, it’s not hard to follow these rules.

“We don’t have to sit on each other’s lap around a campfire. We can stay far enough away and still have a good time and enjoy ourselves,” he said.

But Frye was bummed out that the playground was closed, another restriction still in place.

He spent his time instead of riding his electric scooter and hanging inside his family’s camper.

“I watched a couple movies,” Frye said. “My favorite one that I have in the camper right now is ‘Jumanji: The Next Level.’”

He needed to rest up for his birthday Monday when Frye turns eight.

His family and friends plan to celebrate by staying at Squaw Creek Park through next weekend, glad that they finally can.

“We enjoy it here. We love it,” Zimmerman said.

“I am very, very excited,” Frye added. “And happy.”