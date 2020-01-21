Iowa businesses cash in on lead up to caucus night

Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status in picking the next presidential nominees can also bring a lot of money into the state.

Raygun, an Iowa-based chain with locally-designed merchandise, sells caucus and political merchandise at its Cedar Rapids location on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Randy Dircks/KCRG)

Presidential hopefuls have spent the past several months campaigning across the state ahead of caucus night in Iowa, which one Iowa-based business has learned to profit on.

Raygun, a store that sells locally-designed, often whimsical merchandise, with locations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Des Moines, uses all of the eyes on Iowa to their financial benefit. One genre the company wades into is cheeky political merchandise, popular with political junkies.

“I know a whole bunch of my friends and people around town look forward to what we have coming next, too,” Shiara Crilly, the assistant manager at the Cedar Rapids location, said.

Those shirts, mugs, and magnets are all inspired by presidential hopefuls out on the campaign trail, making the shops a hot spot for political stops.

“It’s become kind of a staple of where candidates like to come. I think they also like to see what kind of stuff we have for them,” Crilly said.

One of the more popular shirts Raygun sells this election cycle is based on something Democratic hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders said that quickly went viral.

“He had the, ‘I wrote the damn bill.’ We saw that and we thought, that’s a shirt, right there. So it’s just one of those things if it makes an impact we know it makes a good shirt,” Crilly said.

Crilly said anything political helps business.

“Oh yeah, it brings a lot of people in," Crilly said. "A lot of times, people who are running with the candidate’s platform or working for their campaigns, they come in for more the specific stuff, opposed to just basics."

The Greater Des Moines Convention and Visitors Bureau said they estimate the week leading up to the 2020 Caucus will bring around $11 million dollars to that city alone.

Troy Price, the head of the Iowa Democratic Party said Iowa’s low cost of living makes it a great place for candidates to spend time and money.

“Iowa is a relatively cheap state to campaign in,” Price said. “For the candidates, it’s easy to get around in, it’s not too big, it’s not too small, and the media markets are relatively inexpensive compared to places like New York and Los Angeles.”

Price said keeping Iowa’s first in the nation status is critical in helping Iowa businesses and economy every four years.

“They have to come talk to these folks where they are, and it would definitely have an impact, not only on our state economically, but I fear it would have a greater impact on our democracy,” Price said.

Price went on to say the state also gains a lot of "political tourists," as he calls them, ahead of the caucuses to check out what's happening politically in Iowa.