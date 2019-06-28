Iowa boy sets up hot dog stand; profits go to Africa

A boy in Newton set up a hot dog stand to try and help others.

River Miller is only 10 years old.

He set up the stand in the parking lot of his father's business. While he works from lunchtime until early afternoon, feeding people is just a secondary goal.

Eighty percent of the money he raises is going to Zambia, Africa. He says he wants to help build a preschool and help pay for corn for an entire village.

Jannelle Miller, River's mother, is a pastor at a Newton church. She will take the money her son raised on a mission trip to Zambia.