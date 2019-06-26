Iowa board of education gives school bus seat belts preliminary approval

Iowa's Board of Education has given preliminary approval to change state rules to require seat belts in all new school buses.

Currently, 17 districts in Iowa have signed on for seat belts.

The Des Moines School District already has about 15 buses with seat belts installed on them. And moving forward, each new bus will come with them equipped.

Iowa's Department of Transportation says adding them to new buses will mean about a cost an additional $8,000 per school bus.

The rule could be made official as soon as October.

