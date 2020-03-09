Iowa bill would train hotels to spot signs of human trafficking

A bill in the Iowa legislature will incentivize training for hotels across the state on how to spot signs of human trafficking.

The bill unanimously passed the House last week, and will now head to the Senate.

There are currently more than 700 hotels in Iowa, but not all of them offer human trafficking prevention training for employees.

This bill would create an economic incentive for those businesses.

"If the hotel does not want to participate because they will not have any state employees staying with them after this bill goes into effect as of 2022," said Craig Walter with the Iowa Lodging Association. "They'll lose some revenue."

To stay certified with the state, hotels and motels will be required to repeat the training every three years.