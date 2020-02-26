Iowa bill would require state rest stops to install adult-sized changing tables

A proposed bill in the Iowa legislature would add adult-sized changing tables to restrooms for people with disabilities.

The bill would require all state rest stops to install changing tables with the weight capacity for larger children, teens and adults.

WOI reports the Changing Table's Bill is also known as Adalynn's law, named after, 7-year-old Adalynn Milhamm. Milhamm's mom Amanda says she often has to change her daughter on the floor of a public restroom.

After passing through the House transportation committee with bi-partisan support the bill now heads to the House for a full debate.