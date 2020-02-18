Iowa bills would allow landlords to turn away tenants who pay rent with public assistance money

Two bills in Iowa would allow landlords to turn away tenants who use public assistance to pay rent.

According to the Des Moines Register, people in support of the bills say Iowa's laws don't address property rights, and they can put a burden on landlords who don't want to accept federal housing choice vouchers.

Iowa City, Marion and Des Moines have ordinances requiring landlords to accept vouchers.

Those against the bills say those types of ordinances ensure housing in their communities.

The bills passed through subcommittees Monday.