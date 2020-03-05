Iowa bill that would create harsher penalties for animal cruelty moves forward in legislature

Another bill in Iowa that would create stricter penalties for those convicted of animal cruelty is moving forward. The state senate passed the bill 44-3 Wednesday.

The House must approve it before it goes to the governor's desk.

One worry with the bill is interference with farmers, but lawmakers behind the bill say it has nothing to do with livestock or certain wild animals.

Right now, Iowa is ranked as one of the worst states for animal cruelty laws. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says this bill would give Iowa a chance to catch up with those laws in the rest of the country.