RAGBRAI, Iowa's Ride still scheduled for July amid coronavirus fears

Cities in Eastern Iowa are getting ready for statewide bike rides in July.

RAGBRAI will go through Anamosa and Waterloo this year. The first-ever 'Iowa's Ride' will go through Dubuque, Monticello and Vinton.

Meanwhile, the spread of the coronavirus is on the mind of organizers for both rides.

At this point, it's way too early for either ride to cancel anything, but organizers for both rides met with host cities to let them know they are watching the developments.

RAGBRAI is known to bring a lot of money into town with its 20,000 riders. Leaders in Waterloo are still looking for people to help plan the event.

With the live music and people shopping around town, they predict the event would bring more than $3 million to the city. That's why the city wants the ride to go on as planned but recognizes safety may have to come first.

“We're still moving ahead with planning, but RAGBRAI prioritizes the safety of riders at every asset," said Tavis Hall with the tourism group ‘Experience Waterloo.’

Anamosa is a RAGBRAI host for the first time since 2012. Leaders say it brought it a lot of business to the downtown area. They hope the city will see the same impact this year.

"I think the impact is huge on the businesses here, and the people,” said Betty Weimer with Anamosa’s RAGBRAI Committee. “It gives people an opportunity to come out and be part of something bigger than Anamosa."

City leaders will announce their plan of events next month during a town hall meeting. Iowa's Ride will run from July 12 to July 18.

RAGBRAI is the week after, from July 19 to July 25. Organizers will extend the weeklong registration and refund deadline to June 1.

