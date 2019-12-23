Iowa beers fuel booze boom

Iowans love to drink local, at least when it comes to beers.

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division's annual report showed sales of Iowa-brewed beers jumped 16.3% in fiscal year 2019. At the same time, the total gallons of beer brewed out-of-state sold fell 1.1%.

That growth in Iowa beers helped sales of total alcohol in Iowa jump 6.1%, to $339 million. That meant $126 million in tax revenue for the state's general fund.

There are now 66 in-state beer manufacture permits in Iowa, compared to just 21 in fiscal year 2013. Despite the growth, Iowa's breweries still account for a very small percentage of beer sales in the state. of the 71 million gallons of beer sold in 2019, only 795,254 gallons, about 1.1%, were Iowa brewed.

The number of Iowa winemakers also grew from 93 in 2013 to 119 in 2019. But Iowa-made wine sales fell 6% last year and still account for 155,000 of the 4.6 million gallons of wine sold in Iowa.