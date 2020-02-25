Iowa beekeepers support bill to make honeybee the state insect

Eastern Iowa beekeeper Bob Wolff is a fan of a proposal to make the honeybee the state insect.

Iowa is one of two states without a state insect. The other is Michigan.

Wolff says bees are having a tough time surviving.

According to the Iowa Honey Producers Associations, beekeepers lost 50% of their hives last year. They say beekeepers are feeling the sting as they struggle to replace their losses.

Wolff has been a beekeeper for more than 20 years. He's currently taking care of bees at the Indian Creek Nature Center in Cedar Rapids.

Wolff says the pesticides used to protect crops are killing the bees. Ticks called 'mites' are harmful, as well. He says making the honeybee the state insect would make it easier to protect them.

"They feel some pressure from the communities and populations in Iowa to start enacting some laws, some helpful beneficial laws that we can work together with the AG industry in order to fulfill their needs and our needs.”

Wolff also mentions bees are big-time pollinators. He says if bees are not around, then the price of produce would go up.

"Prices in the grocery stores would go up for their peaches, pears, plums, grapefruits,” he explained. “You name any type of the pollinators, cucumbers, red or green peppers.”

Iowa has more than 45,000 colonies of bees. The bill made it out of a Senate committee last week.