Iowa-based tech company creates COVID-19 screening app

With more businesses set to reopen, an Iowa-based tech company is testing an app which could help businesses screen for COVID-19.

It's called Rati-Fi Shield. It sends daily texts or emails asking COVID-19 screening questions the CDC developed.

The app creates a QR code based on the responses business owners can scan to decide if that person is cleared to enter the building.

The Urbandale-based company says this only works properly when the questions are answered honestly.

"We like people to be responsible to themselves and each other," Dr. Jonathan Fialkov, president and founder of Rati-Fi, said.

The company expects to have the app ready in about two weeks.

See the full story on KCCI's website.