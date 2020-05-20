Bar owner in Independence looking forward to chance to reopen

Bars owners learned Wednesday that would be able to open their doors next Thursday after an extended closure to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Stools sit empty at The Crow Bar in Independence on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

The Crow Bar is started making adjustments to the inside to encourage social distancing by separating the tables. They've also taken this downtime to do a little renovating.

Russell Kress, an owner of the bar, said he is excited to, once again, see some of the customers. But he worries about how social distancing and alcohol will mix.

"It's been a long dry spell and hopefully people will understand that is going to be a challenge, both on our part and people coming in as customers, to try and cooperate and make this whole thing work,” Kress said.

Other bar owners that spoke with KCRG-TV9 had similar concerns and said they think last call will come a little earlier in the night.