Iowa band Slipknot unveils whiskey partnership with Cedar Ridge

Des Moines-based heavy metal band Slipknot announced a new business venture with Cedar Ridge Distillery to produce two varieties of whiskey to be sold nationwide later this summer.

No. 9 Iowa Whiskey was blended as a collaboration between the band and the distillery as a part of their shared Iowa roots, according to the Cedar Ridge website. It uses Iowa-based corn ingredients.

The whiskey will be sold starting August 10 in a 90-proof variety for $39.99 and a 99-proof Reserve blend for $69.99. Both will be available in stores in all 50 states and at the band's Knotfest Roadshow North America tour.

Cedar Ridge has been in operation in Linn County since 2005.