Iowa awarded $6.35 million from CDC to bolster COVID-19 response

The state health infrastructure will have more monetary resources after an infusion of cash from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to information provided by the White House.

The headquarters for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shown on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (AP Photo/ Ron Harris)

Iowa will be receiving $6,347,828.70 from the CDC to help state and local agencies' response to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it's needed most," Dr. Robert R. Redfield, CDC Director, said. "These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country."

The funding comes after Congress passed a supplemental appropriation of $8.3 billion, signed into law by President Trump.

The money comes from an initial $560 million of funding from that larger appropriations bill.