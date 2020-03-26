Iowa announces 34 new positive COVID-19 cases

The Iowa Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 34 new coronavirus cases in the state.

This brings the total number of cases to Iowa to 179.

Counties that have added cases include:

There have been a total of 2,975 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Appanoose County, 1 elderly adult (81+)



Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (18-40 years)



Cedar County, 1 middle-age (18-40 years), 1 older (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)



Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Des Moines County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Jasper County, 1 elderly (81+)



Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 4 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older (61-80 years)



Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Mahaska County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Monona County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Page County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)



Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged (41-60 years), 1 older (61-80 years)



Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)



Scott County, 1 elderly, 3 middle-aged (41-60 years)



Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

