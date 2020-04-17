Iowa and Texas led the U.S. in wind power additions

The American Wind Energy Association has announced that Iowa and Texas led the country in wind power additions, with both states reaching record amounts of wind power for a single year.

Additionally, wind energy was responsible for generating over 7 percent of the country's electricity, becoming the largest source of renewable electricity in the country in 2019. The AWEA put that into perspective by saying that wind now generates enough electricity to meet the demands of California and New Jersey combined.

In Iowa, wind energy was responsible for generating more than 40 percent of the state's electricity last year, making it the largest source of electricity generation.

2019 was the third strongest year for the U.S. wind industry, with nearly $14 billion invested in new wind projects.

The expansion of the wind industry in Iowa has also been a boon for employment. The industry now directly employs 120,000 Americans across the country, with Iowa, Illinois, Colorado, Indiana and Texas making up the top 5 states for wind energy employment.