Iowa adds 146 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday said there are 146 new COVID-19 cases for a total now of 2,141 cases in the state.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)

There are now seven additional deaths, for a total now of 60 deaths in the state. The most recent deaths are in Allamakee, Linn, Louisa, Polk and Tama counties.

The Regional Medical Coordination Center which divides Iowa into six regions and shows how hospitals are keeping up during the outbreak now classifies Region 6 as a 10 out of 10. This region includes Linn, Black Hawk, Dubuque and northeastern Iowa counties.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said areas that reached a 10 would be under consideration for a potential shelter in place order. That means non-essential workers could only leave their homes for things like trips to the grocery store or medical appointments.