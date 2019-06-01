Iowa Virtual Academy celebrates graduates as enrollment increases

Iowa is one of more than 20 states across the country with school open enrollment, the process in which families living in any Iowa school district can enroll their children in another Iowa school district.

For some students, this means taking classes online through the Iowa Virtual Academy, which started in 2012 and has seen tremendous growth since then.

The first year, the virtual school taught students from kindergarten through sixth grade and had just 61 students. Now, it works with students through high school, and enrollment is up to more than 400 kids.

The virtual academy also just graduated its largest class ever, of 32 students, on Saturday in Iowa City.

“A lot of our students don’t fit the typical mold of a traditional school, and that’s why they come to us. They find success with us,” Head of Schools Steven Hoff said.

Some students who graduated Saturday said they liked the flexibility that taking online classes gave them.

“The thing that I liked most about it was the freedom of it,” graduate Kathren Gapinski said. “Just being able to so easily make up work if you miss a day or two. It’s a really great program.”

“The convenience of just being home all day and being able to work at my own pace,” Kaitlyn Kelley added.

Others said they found out the hard way that the typical high school wasn’t for them.

“I was bullied a lot in high school, and it seemed easier to work with my work schedule and everything I had going on,” Kassie Gauthier said.

Since they took classes online, Saturday was the first time that a lot of these graduates are meeting each other in person.

“On my way here, I was shaking,” Gapinski said. “I was talking to my family, like, I am so nervous. But once I got here, just seeing all the friendly faces, it was really great.”

“I was nervous as well,” Gauthier added. “I told my mom and my parents, I was scared. They’re like, you’re going to be OK, I promise.”

But Gapinski and Gauthier still became fast friends, sitting next to each other during the ceremony and taking pictures after.

“We just met and clicked, just like that,” Gapinski said.

This year, the virtual academy had about 430 students from throughout the state taking its classes.

Next year, its staff expects that overall enrollment number to jump up to more than 600 students.