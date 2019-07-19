Iowa Veterans Home continues to expand services in Marshalltown

We wrap up our week of "Our Town Marshalltown" with a look at the Iowa Veterans Home.

The facility has served Iowa veterans since just after the Civil War. Staff continues to find new ways to honor veterans and their families.

Physicians and other medical staff are always available for veterans that live on the property. Recently, the site started offering teletherapy options so vets can receive even more specialized care.

The Commandant of the Iowa Veterans Home says it's great to have the grounds in Marshalltown because it's so centrally located. Families are able to come to visit their loved ones at any time.

The home is open to any honorably discharged veteran, spouse of a veteran or gold star parent, that's a parent who lost a child in active duty combat. There is a waiting list to get into the home now.

Right now there are 41 World War Two Veterans, 87 Korean War Veterans and 236 Vietnam Veterans living at the facility.