On Tuesday, the Iowa Utilities Board will have hearings on the proposed Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line.

The line would be about 100 miles long, stretching from Dane County, Wisconsin into Dubuque County.

The hearings start at 9:00 a.m. from Tuesday, December 10, through Thursday, December 12, and will be at the Hotel Julien in Dubuque.

The IUB will either approve or deny the project after the hearings.