Iowa Utilities Board decision: $7.5M to go back to Alliant customers; customer charges will go up slightly

The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) wants Alliant Energy to document an improvement plan over the next 90 days after recent complaints.

Last year, Alliant asked to raise electric rates to bring in about $203 million dollars more in revenue. Months later, a partial settlement to increase rates to $127 million was reached.

The IUB's decision Thursday means that $7.5 million in total will go back to customers. However, the monthly customer charge will go up slightly for home and general service customers.

In addition, the Board said the evidence is that Alliant did not efficiently manage relationships with customers and must file an improvement plan within 90 days.

