Iowa Utilities Board approves Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line project

The Iowa Utilities Board approved a petition for a franchise for a new transmission line in parts of Clayton and Dubuque counties.

The proposal, submitted by ITC Midwest, LLC, and Dairyland Power Cooperative was for the construction, maintenance, and operation of around 14.25 miles of 345-kilovolt transmission line and 2.44 miles of 161-kilovolt line. The lines would connect to the Hickory Creek substation in Dubuque County, and Turkey River substation in Clayton County. Both substations are operated by ITC.

The board found that the proposal was in the public interest, allowing the companies the right of eminent domain necessary for the project. That right will be subject to easement modifications by the board.

Under Iowa law, the companies have two years to at least partially construct the lines or face potential revocation of the franchise, unless they apply for and receive an extension.

The total cost of the project is around $500 million.