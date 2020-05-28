Advertisement

Iowa Utilities Board approves Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line project

A power line in Dubuque County. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)
A power line in Dubuque County. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Iowa Utilities Board approved a petition for a franchise for a new transmission line in parts of Clayton and Dubuque counties.

The proposal, submitted by ITC Midwest, LLC, and Dairyland Power Cooperative was for the construction, maintenance, and operation of around 14.25 miles of 345-kilovolt transmission line and 2.44 miles of 161-kilovolt line. The lines would connect to the Hickory Creek substation in Dubuque County, and Turkey River substation in Clayton County. Both substations are operated by ITC.

The board found that the proposal was in the public interest, allowing the companies the right of eminent domain necessary for the project. That right will be subject to easement modifications by the board.

Under Iowa law, the companies have two years to at least partially construct the lines or face potential revocation of the franchise, unless they apply for and receive an extension.

The transmission line would continue into Wisconsin. Regulators there

.

Iowa's regulators

. Landowners in the area have

, along with the potential impact on electrical rates.

The total cost of the project is around $500 million.

Latest News

Iowa

Investigation launched in woman’s death in Melcher-Dallas

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Thursday that police in Melcher-Dallas are investigating a woman’s death.

Iowa

Playgrounds in Cedar Rapids and Marion to reopen

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Playgrounds and other park amenities will reopen in Marion and Cedar Rapids on June 1st.

Iowa

Hearst Center for the Arts reopening June 9th

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls will be reopening to the public on June 9th.

Iowa

Dubuque Police will resume parking enforcement on June 1

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Dubuque Police stated Friday that all parking enforcement will resume on June 1st.