Sen. Ernst: small businesses should see federal loans approved soon

Sen. Joni Ernst held a conference call Wednesday with Iowa small business owners who have been trying to apply for federal dollars through the Small Business Administration.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, walks past reporters as she leaves a Republican policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Business owners would qualify for loans equal to how much they would have owed in payroll, utilities, and mortgages over an eight-week period.

“I got an email the day after that said I needed to fill out more information, so I did and then the following day I had to fill out more information,” one business owner on the call said.

Ernst admitted the process has had issues, but people need to have patience as this is the largest domestic economic relief the SBA has ever done.

“We think we have enough guidance right now for the banks to start closing on these loans and that’s the last bit of information these business owners were waiting on,” Ernst said. “We should start seeing the money get out of the door quite rapidly.”

The handful of Iowans on the call emphasized how critical this loan was for them to keep employees on the payroll and keeping them in business.