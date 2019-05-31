Iowa Supreme Court sides with District Court on lawsuit involving Dakota Access pipeline project

On Friday the Iowa Supreme Court released their opinion regarding a lawsuit between more than a dozen Iowa landowners and the Iowa Utilities Board and Dakota Access, LLC.

The landowners sued, claiming it was illegal for Dakota Access to take farmland for a pipeline that provides no service to Iowans.

On February 15, 2017, a district court judge ruled that state law supports the Iowa Utilities Board's decision to approve construction of the pipeline.

In their ruling Friday, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled they affirmed the judgment of the district court. They looked at whether the use of eminent domain for the Dakota Access pipeline was violated as authorized by Iowa Code.

All justices concur except Wiggins, J., who concurs in part and

dissents in part, joined by Appel, J., and McDonald, J., who dissents.

The Dakota Access Pipeline runs from North Dakota, through South Dakota and 18 counties in Iowa, to a refinery in southern Illinois.