Iowa Supreme Court hears arguments in case against Iowa City Schools

The Iowa Supreme Court may soon decide if the Iowa City Community School District broke the law. The case stems from a 2013 school board decision to adopt a master plan that included closing Hoover Elementary.

On Wednesday, both sides were able to make their case before the justices.

The plaintiffs' argument surrounds their allegation that the school board violated the constitutional rights of voters. Their attorney said that is because despite submitting a petition, with the signatures of voters, to bring the issue of Hoover directly to the voters, the board voted themselves to not submit the document to the Johnson County Commissioner of Elections.

"Until now I thought depriving citizens of elections only happened in third world tin pot dictatorships but unfortunately it happened in river city," attorney for the plaintiffs, Greg Geerdes, said in court.

Attorneys for the school district said state statutes required the board to not submit the petition.

"Are they (voters) authorized to direct the demolition or destruction of school property? And our position is that they're not authorized," said attorney for the school district, Andrew Bracken.

The plaintiffs' attorney responded to Bracken's claims saying that the board did not care about the law when they made their decision.