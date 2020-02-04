Iowa Supreme Court denies suppression application in Mollie Tibbetts' murder trial

All evidence entered into the murder trial of a University of Iowa student will remain in the case.

The Iowa Supreme Court announced this morning they denied a motion presented by the lawyers of Cristhian Bahena Rivera.

Rivera is accused of chasing down Mollie Tibbetts while she was out for a jog and then stabbing her to death. It happened in her hometown of Brooklyn in July of 2018.

His attorneys asked for a trial delay so the Supreme Court could review a district judge's decision to throw out part of his initial interview. It involved the reading of his Miranda rights.

The attorneys also said they wanted to add new witnesses and investigate new blood and fingerprint evidence found at one of the crime scenes.

The trial was supposed to start Feb. 4 in Woodbury County.