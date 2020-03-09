Iowa State student under self-quarantine for COVID-19

An Iowa State University student says she is under self-quarantine for the coronavirus.

Natalia Rios returned from her study abroad trip to Italy earlier this month because of concerns over the virus. The sophomore signed an agreement to stay in a dorm for free during her isolation.

The university is regularly dropping off food and her apartment is fully stocked. Rios also has to monitor her health and document if she has a headache or feels sick to her stomach.

"It definitely sucks," Rios told KCCI-TV. "It's not what we wanted. We definitely wanted to obviously continue and live our experience in Italy, but they also have to think of us and think of our health."

Rios will stay in self-isolation for two weeks. So far, no students have tested positive.

The Iowa Board of Regents canceled all university-sponsored international travel.