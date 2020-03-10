Iowa State paying admissions official to look for other jobs

Beardshear Hall on the Iowa State University campus on Oct. 19, 2007 (Cropped Photo: Flickr/SD Dirk/CC-BY-2.0)
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - For the second time this academic year, a public university in Iowa is paying an administrator to stay home and look for other jobs as part of a legal agreement to quit and not sue.

Iowa State University is paying former senior admissions official Consuela Cooper to telecommute until June 15 or until she finds a new job, whichever comes first. Cooper has agreed to resign and "not to seek or accept employment with the university at any time in the future."

It's similar to a deal the University of Iowa reached with its new chief diversity officer last August. 

 