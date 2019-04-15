Iowa State golfer's accused killer asks for change of venue

A man accused of murdering Celia Barquin Arozamena, a star collegiate golfer will request a change of venue during a hearing in May.

Mugshot of Collin Daniel Richards who has been charged with first degree murder of Celia Barquin Arozamena. / Photo: Story County Sheriff's Department / (MGN)

Collin Daniel Richards, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Barquin Arozamena, a student at Iowa State University. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Investigators say Richards attacked Barquin Arozamena on Sept. 17 while she was playing a round at a public course in Ames near the university campus. Her body was found in a pond on the course riddled with stab wounds.

Lawyers representing Richards have requested a change of venue. A hearing will be held May 6 in at the Story County Courthouse in Nevada.

