Iowa State fan's beer sign brings in $6k; will donate to charity

An Iowa State fan is getting some national attention after a brief appearance on ESPN Saturday night.

Carson King, 23, held up this sign at the Cy-Hawk game on Saturday and got $6,000 in donations. That money is now going toward a special cause. (KCCI)

Carson King, 23, held a sign asking for beer money. His sign read "Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished."

Donations started pouring into his Venmo account, reaching $6,000, according to station KCCI.

Instead of using the money to buy more beer, Carson said he plans to donate all the money to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Carson said he did keep enough money to buy one case of Busch Light. The rest is going to the children's hospital.

If you'd like to donate, his Venmo user name is @carson-king-25