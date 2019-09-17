Iowa State fan's beer money request-turned-charitable contribution now matched by two companies

An Iowa State fan's tongue-in-cheek sign asking for more beer money has now raised tens of thousands of dollars for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital after two companies said they would match his total.

Carson King's sign that he held up in the crowd at ESPN College GameDay on Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames (KCCI)

According to Carson King's Twitter account, people have sent him over $10,000 in donations to his Venmo account after holding up a sign that said "Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished ~Venmo~ Carson-King-25" during the broadcast of ESPN's College GameDay ahead of the Iowa State versus Iowa football game on Saturday.

King, 23, said instead of using the money to buy more beer, he plans to donate all the money to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Now, two companies have responded to King's generous plan with matching donations. The first was Busch Beer, tweeting that it would match whatever King collects. Now, the online money transfer service Venmo has added its matching donation to the total.

We see a lot of great stories, but this is one of our favs @CarsonKing2. Count us in for matching the donation to the hospital, too. #ftk💛@BuschBeer @CollegeGameDay https://t.co/thS8JXOXC3 — Venmo (@venmo) September 17, 2019

If you'd like to donate, his Venmo user name is @carson-king-25.