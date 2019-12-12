Iowa State Unviersity study links money to beer ads to underage drinking

A study from Iowa State links money spent on beer ads to underage drinking. It says beer companies use strategies that appear to influence younger people to drink.

Photo Source: Pixabay / MGN

The study surveyed nearly 1600 middle and high school students in Minnesota and New York. Results show 55% percent had at least one alcoholic drink in the past year.

When asked about their favorite television commercials, alcohol-related ads came in the highest at 32%. The study shows the companies that spent the most on advertisements were most familiar.

Professor Doug Gentile with Iowa State University says there is no evidence the ads are targeting children, but they are grabbing their attention. Even kids in the study who don't drink had a favorite beer brand

Researchers say ad companies are instilling brand loyalty at a young age. Experts criticize how the beer commercials are done, saying they sometimes focus on fun characters that can appeal to kids. The commercials also highlight the social aspects of drinking and not negative effects.

“There's always beer at a good party. You have more fun when you're drinking beer,” said Gentile. “It's easier to get to know people when you're drinking beer. These are the types of messages that ads often teach, that when they believe those ideas, they're much more willing to drink, even greatly underage."

Research shows teens are heavy consumers of media and therefore exposed to more advertisements.

Gentile wants the alcohol industry to rethink its strategy. He wants to see ads that won't drive kids’ attention. Those include ads that don't have as many characters, animals and special effects.

