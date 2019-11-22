Iowa State University police call suspects who left racist symbols on campus 'little cowards'

Authorities at Iowa State University are investigating after they found a string of racist and hateful symbols around campus this semester.

Buchanan Residence Hall (KCCI)

According to station KCCI, a swastika had been found on the door of the Buchanan Residence Hall. In addition, officials found racist posters at bus stops and light poles across campus last week.

ISU's police chief tells KCCI the incidents took place at night.

"When somebody confronts them, they take off running," Chief Michael Newton said. "They're little cowards."

The swastika incident comes weeks after the 'Students Against Racism' group led a protest on campus.

Chief Newton says while officials are frustrated, these types of hateful symbols appear to be part of a national trend.

"Some of these groups seem to feel more emboldened that they can spread their hate and they're vile," the chief said. "We're just not going to tolerate bigotry and white supremacists on our campus."

Newton says even if they do not find who's behind these incidents, charging them could be a challenge. A student would be subject to university sanctions.

But KCCI reports there's no guarantee it's coming from inside the university.